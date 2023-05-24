Shliger has 2 doubles, go-ahead RBI, No. 20 Maryland beats Michigan St. at Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Luke Shliger went 2 for 3 with two doubles and the go-ahead RBI to help No. 20 Maryland beat Michigan State 3-2 in the opening round of the double-elimination Big Ten Tournament. No. 1 seed Maryland plays No. 4 seed Nebraska or fifth-seeded Rutgers. Jacob Orr led off the bottom of the eighth with a single and then scored when Shliger doubled down the left-field line to make it 3-2. Dave Falco threw 2 2/3 innings of no-hit relief with two hit by pitch, three strikeouts and no runs allowed for the win. No. 8 seed Michigan State moves into the loser’s bracket. Michigan State’s Greg Ziegler led off the top off the seventh with a triple and scored on Brock Vradenburg’s single to make it 2-2.

