Shirden’s 4 TDs lead Monmouth in blowout win over Hampton

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jaden Shirden rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns to help Monmouth run away from Hampton 61-10. The Hawks scored a program-record seven rushing touchdowns with Sone Ntoh reaching the end zone twice and Frankie Savino adding one. Shirden has run for more than 200 yards five times, including a program record 299-yard, 12-carry performance against Fordham last year. He tied Pete Guerriero (2017-19) for career 200-yard rushing games. Darran Butts ran for 85 yards on 18 carries for the Pirates.

