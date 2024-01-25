Shinkwin makes 11 birdies to lead Ras Al Khaimah Championship after 1st round

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Callum Shinkwin went on a spurt of 10 birdies in 11 holes on the way to shooting 10-under 62 and taking the first-round lead at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the European tour. The No. 143-ranked Shinkwin was 10-under par after 14 holes at Al Hamra Golf Club to raise the potential for a rare round of 59. The Englishman bogeyed No. 7 to dash those hopes. He bounced back with an 11th birdie of the round by two-putting from 70 feet at the par-5 No. 8. Shinkwin leads by two strokes from compatriot Richard Mansell and Brandon Stone of South Africa.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.