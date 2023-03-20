Shiffrin tops season-record $1M in ski World Cup prize money

By The Associated Press
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, right, and boyfriend Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde look at each other on the last day of the alpine ski, World Cup season, in Soldeu, Andorra, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Trovati]

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin earned another piece of World Cup history. She’s the first Alpine skier to top the season-ending race prize money list with $1 million. Shiffrin’s win in a giant slalom Sunday was her 13th World Cup victory since October. It lifted her total prize money from race organizers to $1.04 million. That set the all-time Alpine World Cup record. Her race earnings rose above Marco Odermatt, whose season ended with a giant slalom win Saturday. Odermatt set a men’s prize-money record with $1,017,000.

