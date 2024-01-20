Shiffrin rival Vlhova sustains apparent knee injury in crash at home World Cup GS race in Slovakia

JASNA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova crashed and was transported off the hill with an apparent knee injury during the first run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom. Vlhova is the main slalom rival of American star Mikaela Shiffrin. The race took place in front of 10,000 spectators near Vlhova’s hometown in the Tatra mountains. Vlhova lost balance in a left turn 14 seconds into her run and slid into the safety fencing. She received treatment alongside the course for several minutes before being taking off the hill on a sled. She was taken to a local hospital. Olympic GS champion Sara Hector was leading the race ahead of Shiffrin.

