Shiffrin rival Vlhova out for season with knee injury after crash in home World Cup race in Slovakia

JASNA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova has been ruled out for the rest of the World Cup season after sustaining a knee injury during the first run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom close to her hometown. Her team says Vlhova tore ligaments in her right knee when she crashed and slid into the safety netting. Racing in front of 10,000 spectators in Jasna near her hometown in the Tatra mountains, Vlhova lost balance in a left turn 14 seconds into her run. Olympic GS champion Sara Hector dominated the race and finished 1.51 seconds ahead Mikaela Shiffrin.

