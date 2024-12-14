Shiffrin recovering after abdominal surgery to clean out deep puncture wound suffered in race crash

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery on Thursday night to clean out a puncture wound she received in a giant slalom crash two weeks ago. Shiffrin posted an update Saturday on Instagram while her teammates took the Birds of Prey course in a women’s downhill race at Beaver Creek. There’s no timetable for Shiffrin’s return to racing after suffering bruises and the deep puncture to her hip area during a crash on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont, while charging after her 100th career World Cup win. She has more wins than any Alpine ski racer in the history of the sport.

