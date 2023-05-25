Shields to fight Cornejo after Gabriels removed due to Voluntary Anti-Doping Association results

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields has a new opponent for her marquee fight in the Motor City. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and women’s middleweight champion is now scheduled to face top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo on June 3 at Little Caesars Arena. Shields was scheduled to box Hanna Gabriels, but the Costa Rican was removed from the card on Thursday due to results from a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test earlier this month. The 36-year-old Cornejo is ranked No. 1 among contenders in the 160-pound division after winning three straight fights.

