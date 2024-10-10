Shesterkin stops 29 shots as Rangers open season by drilling Sidney Crosby and the Penguins 6-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers opened the season with a 6-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Chris Kreider scored twice for the reigning Metropolitan Division champions. Sam Carrick, Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Vincent Trocheck also scored for New York, which dominated Pittsburgh while beating the Penguins for the fifth time in their last six meetings.

Chytil’s goal was his first in over 18 months after he missed most of last season due to a concussion. The center’s flick to the far post against Tristan Jarry just before the game’s midway point boosted New York’s lead to 4-0.

Jarry stopped 35 of the 41 shots he faced for Pittsburgh. Penguins star Sidney Crosby was held scoreless in his 20th season opener. Evgeni Malkin was held without a point. The Russian star began his 19th season with 498 career goals and 798 career assists.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York wasted little time showcasing the talent disparity between the two clubs. Outside of the opening minutes of the first period, New York was crisper, faster and less mistake-prone.

Penguins: The power play has a new coach but the same results. Pittsburgh went 0 for 3 with the man advantage and gave up a short-handed goal to Kreider in the third period.

Key moment

Lafreniere and Kreider scored 2:25 apart late in the first to provide plenty of breathing room for Shesterkin, who earned his 16th career shutout.

Key stat

11 — the number of players in NHL history who have spent 20 seasons with one team, a list that now includes Crosby. Washington star Alex Ovechkin will join the list when the Capitals open their season on Saturday.

Up next

The Rangers are off until Saturday when they welcome Utah to Madison Square Garden. The Penguins begin a three-game road trip on Thursday night in Detroit.

