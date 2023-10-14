Sherrod’s third touchdown run lifts Fresno State over Utah State 37-32

By The Associated Press
Utah State defensive end Paul Fitzgerald (32) sacks Fresno State quarterback Logan Fife (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eli Lucero]

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Malik Sherrod rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Fresno State rallied to beat Utah State 37-32 after blowing an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead. Sherrod gave Fresno State (6-1, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good on an 11-yard run with 2:19 left to play. Utah State (3-4, 1-2), which trailed 28-17 heading into the final quarter, used Cooper Legas’ 43-yard scoring strike to Terrell Vaughn and Rahsul Faison’s 24-yard touchdown run to take a 32-31 lead with 4:42 remaining.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.