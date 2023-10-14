Sherrod’s third touchdown run lifts Fresno State over Utah State 37-32

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Malik Sherrod rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Fresno State rallied to beat Utah State 37-32 after blowing an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead. Sherrod gave Fresno State (6-1, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good on an 11-yard run with 2:19 left to play. Utah State (3-4, 1-2), which trailed 28-17 heading into the final quarter, used Cooper Legas’ 43-yard scoring strike to Terrell Vaughn and Rahsul Faison’s 24-yard touchdown run to take a 32-31 lead with 4:42 remaining.

