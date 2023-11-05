Sherrod runs for 132 yards and a TD, adds 95-yard KOR for a score; Fresno St. beats Boise St. 37-30

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Sherod ran for a career-high 132 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score to help Fresno State beat Boise State 37-30. Dylan Lynch made field goals of 48, 22 and 24 yards for Fresno State. Mikey Keene was 24-of-38 passing for 290 yards with a touchdowns and an interception. Keene threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tre Watson that capped a seven-play, 78-yard opening drive and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Jonah Dalmas, a former walk-on from near-by Rocky Mountain High School, made field goals from 45, 38 and 52 yards for Boise State. His 69 career made field goals are a program record, breaking the mark of 67, set by Kyle Brotzman from 2007-10.

