Sheron rushes for 103 yards, 3 TDs, Davidson rushes past Valparaiso 42-21

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mason Sheron ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns and Davidson rolled to a fifth-straight win beating Valparaiso 42-21. Sherson scored on runs of 2, 38 and 8 yards and the Wildcats amassed 265 yards on the ground to 42 for the Beacons. Coulter Cleland was 11-of-15 passing for 148 yards and threw 12-yard score to Brody Reina that put Davidson up 21-0 at halftime. Cleland was 19-of-20 passing in the last game. Sheron’s 38-yard TD made it 28-0 before Rowan Keefe had the first of his three touchdown passes for Valparaiso. Keefe was 9 of 12 for 187 yards.

