DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Mason Sheron, Mari Adams and Sam Valor each ran for two touchdowns and Davidson ran for 483 yards in a 61-41 win over Stetson. The win keeps the Wildcats in first place in the Pioneer League, tied with Drake at 6-0 in conference.

