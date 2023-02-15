Sherfield helps Oklahoma beat No. 12 Kansas State 79-65

By TONY SELLARS The Associated Press
Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) passes in front of Kansas State center Abayomi Iyiola, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 22 points and Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run early in the second half on their way to a 79-65 win over No. 12 Kansas State. The win snapped a seven-game Big 12 conference losing streak for the Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) and prevented the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) and first-year coach Jerome Tang from earning their 20th win of the year. Tanner Groves scored 16  while freshman Milos Uzan added 13 for Oklahoma. Nae’quan Tomlin had 17 points _ 13 of them in the first half _  and 10 rebounds to pace Kansas State.

