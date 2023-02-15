Sherfield helps Oklahoma beat No. 12 Kansas State 79-65

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 22 points and Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run early in the second half on their way to a 79-65 win over No. 12 Kansas State. The win snapped a seven-game Big 12 conference losing streak for the Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) and prevented the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) and first-year coach Jerome Tang from earning their 20th win of the year. Tanner Groves scored 16 while freshman Milos Uzan added 13 for Oklahoma. Nae’quan Tomlin had 17 points _ 13 of them in the first half _ and 10 rebounds to pace Kansas State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.