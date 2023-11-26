Shepherd scores 20, No. 25 Mississippi State women pull away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-68

KATY, Texas (AP) — Jerkaila Jordan scored 20 points, Erynn Barnum added a double-double and No. 25 Mississippi State held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-68 in the Van Chancellor Classic. The Golden Lions trailed by 10 at halftime but were only down three with less than eight minutes to play before a late 6-0 burst gave the Bulldogs a 75-63 lead with 1:12 to play. Debreasha Powe had 15 points and Barnum had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Zaay Green had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Lions. Kaila Walker hit a 3-pointer to pull UAPB within 69-63 with 3:15 to play. Barnum scored on a putback for MSU and after an offensive foul, Jessika Carter made a pair of free throws. After another UAPB miss, Powe added another second-chance basket for the 12-point lead.

