Shenandoah safety Haley Van Voorhis is first woman non-kicker to play in NCAA football game

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Haley Van Voorhis, a safety for Division III Shenandoah University, has become the first woman to appear in an NCAA football game at a position other than kicker. The 5-foot-6, 145-pound junior registered a quarterback hurry in the first quarter of Shenandoah’s 48-7 home win over Juniata. She brought the quarterback to the ground just after he released the ball, and the third-down pass was incomplete. Van Voorhis told The Washington Post that she “made the impossible possible.”

