Shelton’s 3-run HR helps Florida beat Oklahoma St. 5-2, stay alive at Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ashton Wilson went 3 for 4 with two runs, Colby Shelton hit a three-run home run and Florida beat host Oklahoma State 5-2 to remain alive at the Stillwater Regional. Florida again plays the Cowboys (42-18), who beat the Gators 7-1 to knock them into the elimination bracket, for the regional title. After Jac Caglianone walked to lead off the inning and Ashton Wilson followed with a single, Shelton hit a three-run home run over the wall in right field to ignite a four-run sixth for the Gators that capped the scoring. Reliever Brandon Neely struck out a career-high 11 and allowed a hit and three walks over 5 2/3 innings to improve to 3-4 this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.