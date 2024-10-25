Shelton outlasts top seed Rublev to face Fils in Basel semifinals

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Ben Shelton has knocked out top-seeded Andrey Rublev in the Swiss Indoors quarterfinals in his first matchup with the Russian. Shelton won 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, saving the six break points he faced, and converting the only two he forced in Basel on Friday. He’s reached his fifth semifinal from nine quarters this year. The American will face one of his best friends on tour, Arthur Fils of France. Fils defeated third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and improved to 2-0 against the Greek. Fourth-seeded Holger Rune defeated lucky loser David Goffin of Belgium comfortably. Rune’s semifinal opponent is Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France, who served 27 aces and hit 46 winners to edge Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-6 in the third.

