Shelton outlasts Tiafoe in three sets to win U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship

HOUSTON (AP) — Ben Shelton captured his second career ATP Tour title by outlasting defending champion Frances Tiafoe to win the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 on Sunday. The 21-year-old Shelton had 11 aces in the victory, his first tour win on clay. Shelton became the youngest to win the event since Andy Roddick took the title as a 19-year-old in 2002. Shelton is 2-0 all time against Tiafoe, beating him last September at the U.S. Open before this.

