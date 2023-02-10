Shelton, LMU rally, overcome blunder to beat St Mary’s in OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Shelton scored all of his career-high 31 points after halftime, enough to overcome him mistakenly taking a timeout late in overtime and lead Loyola Marymount past No. 15 Saint Mary’s 78-74. Loyola Marymount had lost 21 straight to Saint Mary’s and trailed 16-0 less than six minutes into this game. The Lions led 76-73 with 2.6 seconds left in the extra session when Shelton called a timeout with his team having none left. Alex Ducas made just one of the two technical foul shots, then Loyola Marymount’s Keli Leaupepe hit two free throws with one second remaining to seal it. Saint Mary’s had won 12 in a row.

