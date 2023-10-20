Shelton downs Paul to reach semifinals in Tokyo. Bouzkova, Fernandez into semis at Jiangxi Open

TOKYO (AP) — Ben Shelton has reached his second career tour semifinal by beating 12th-ranked Tommy Paul 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the Japan Open. Shelton will play American qualifier Marcos Giron in Saturday’s semifinals after the world No. 79 continued his impressive week with a 6-1, 6-4 win over 17th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime. Third-seeded Marie Bouzkova advanced to the semifinals of the Jiangxi Open in China with an emphatic 6-0, 6-4 win over Camila Osorio. Leylah Fernandez also advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

