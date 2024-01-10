Shelton dominates as seeded players lose at the Auckland Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Top-seeded American Ben Shelton has bucked a trend by beating Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP Auckland Classic. The tournament has been notable so far for the attrition rate among seeds and other leading players. Fifth-seeded Chris Eubanks went out in the first round and third-seeded Francisco Cerundolo, fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, seventh-seeded Sebastian Ofner and eighth-seeded Max Purcell all lost in the second round.

