Shelton beats Fils and lines up Mpetshi Perricard in the Swiss Indoors final

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Ben Shelton has beaten his doubles partner Arthur Fils at the Swiss Indoors in Basel and will face another Frenchman, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, in the final. No. 6-seeded Shelton defeated No. 7 Fils 6-3, 7-6, recovering from 6-3 down in the tiebreak of their semifinal on Saturday. The unseeded Mpetshi Perricard upset No. 4-seeded Holger Rune 7-6, 6-4 by serving 17 aces. He’s yet to lose serve this week. Mpetshi Perricard started the year ranked 200, won a bunch of challenger titles, and won his first ATP-level title in Lyon in May. He beat Shelton in their only previous meeting in June on grass at Queen’s Club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.