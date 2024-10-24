Shelton and Rune advance but Auger-Aliassime loses at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime’s bid for a third consecutive Swiss Indoors title ended when he lost to big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-1, 7-6 (6). Mpetshi Perricard fired 22 aces past Auger-Aliassime and will face another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov, in the quarterfinals. Ben Shelton beat home favorite Stan Wawrinka in straight sets and will face top-seeded Andrey Rublev for a spot in the final four. The other two quarterfinal matches will be Stefanos Tsitsipas against Arthur Fils, and Holger Rune versus David Goffin.

