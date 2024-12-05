Shelstad scores career-high 24 points as No. 12 Oregon tops USC 68-60 in Big Ten debut for both

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 21 of his career-high 24 points after halftime and No. 12 Oregon beat USC 68-60 in the Big Ten Conference debut for both teams. Shelstad made 12 of 14 free throws and reserve Keeshawn Barthelemey added 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range. Desmond Claude had 20 points for USC, and Chibuzo Agbo added 18 while making all 10 of his foul shots.

