Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica’s 2-time Olympic gold medalist, withdraws from 100M with injury

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Two-time Olympic 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s quest for another title ended abruptly when she pulled out before the 100-meter semifinal at the Paris Games. Olympic officials said she suffered an undisclosed injury. The letters “DNS” — “Did Not Start” — flashed on the scoreboard only moments before she was supposed to race Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred in the evening’s second semifinal. Alfred ended up beating Richardson in both the semifinal and the final to take the gold medal. Fraser-Pryce, who won gold medals in 2008 and 2012, has said this will be her fifth and final Olympics.

