Sheldon, Thierry lead No. 15 Ohio State women past Oklahoma State 75-57 in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points, Taylor Thierry had a double-double and Ohio State defeated Oklahoma State 75-57 in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship. The Cowgirls were within eight two minutes into the fourth quarter but went 3 of 12 from there. Thierry had 16 points and 14 rebounds, nine on the offensive end. Cotie McMahon added 14 points for the Buckeyes. Stailee Heard led the Cowgirls with 15 points. McMahon had a 3 and three-point play as the Buckeyes got off to an 8-0 start and her layups started and ended a 10-0 run that made it 18-2 midway through the first quarter. The Cowgirls shaved it to 24-13 after the first quarter and had it down to 36-30 at the half.

