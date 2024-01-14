Sheldon leads balanced No. 17 Ohio State women attack to hold off Michigan State 70-65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 18 points and Taylor Thierry posted a double-double and 17th-ranked Ohio State held off Michigan State for a 70-65 win. Reserve Tory Ozment led Michigan State with 18 points. With the score tied at 50-all entering the fourth, Celeste Taylor made a pair of foul shots, Sheldon and Rebeka Mikukasikova made layups and Thierry made a jump shot — all in succession — and Ohio State banked that 8-0 outburst and led the rest of the way. Moira Joiner made a 3 with seven seconds left to reduce Michigan State’s deficit to 68-65 before Taylor made two foul shots to end it.

