Sheldon Keefe adds former Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton to his staff with the Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Keefe has filled out his coaching staff with the New Jersey Devils, hiring former Chicago Blackhawks head man Jeremy Colliton. Devils president and general manager Tom Fitzgerald made the announcement on Tuesday, less than three weeks after hiring Keefe following his dismissal by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Keefe retained most of the staff that finished last season under interim coach Travis Green. Back for next year are assistants Ryan McGill, Chris Taylor and Sergei Brylin, and goaltending coach Dave Rogalski.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.