Sheldon Keefe adds former Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton to his staff with the Devils

By The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton reacts as he talks to his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. In an announcement Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Sheldon Keefe of the New Jersey Devils has hired former Chicago Blackhawks head man Colliton. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Keefe has filled out his coaching staff with the New Jersey Devils, hiring former Chicago Blackhawks head man Jeremy Colliton. Devils president and general manager Tom Fitzgerald made the announcement on Tuesday, less than three weeks after hiring Keefe following his dismissal by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Keefe retained most of the staff that finished last season under interim coach Travis Green. Back for next year are assistants Ryan McGill, Chris Taylor and Sergei Brylin, and goaltending coach Dave Rogalski.

