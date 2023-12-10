Sheldon has 31, 9 in OT as No. 12 Ohio State women pull away from No. 25 Penn State 94-84

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 31 points, Cotie McMahon had 27 and Celeste Taylor had a double-double as No. 12 Ohio State pulled away from No. 25 Penn State in overtime for a 94-84 win in their Big Ten Conference opener. The Nittany Lions were held to four points in the extra session, shooting 1 for 7 with three turnovers. They also lost leading scorer Makenna Marisa, who suffered a leg injury with 1:51 to go and was carried into the locker room. Sheldon had nine in overtime, combining with McMahon for the first nine points, before Shay Ciezki made two free throws for Penn State with 1:01 to play. The Buckeyes were 3 of 5 from the field and 8 of 12 from the line. Taylor had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Marisa scored 28 points and Ciezki 19 for the Nittany Lions.

