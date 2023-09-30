Sheffield United’s search for a win in Premier League continues after losing to West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Newly promoted Sheffield United’s search for a win in the Premier League continues after it lost 2-0 at West Ham. Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek scored for the Hammers. Last-place Sheffield was routed 8-0 by Newcastle six days earlier and it has now lost six of its seven league games this season. It remains bottom with only one point. West Ham is seventh.

