Sheffield United women’s player Maddy Cusack dies at the age of 27

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United Women says midfielder Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27. The English second-tier team didn’t disclose any details about Cusack’s death. She was named as United’s vice-captain last month and had just started her sixth season with the team in the Women’s Championship. That made her the longest-serving player in the current squad. Cusack was also marketing executive for the club. Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis says Cusack “was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.”

