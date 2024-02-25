Sheffield United teammates involved in onfield altercation during EPL game against Wolves

By The Associated Press
Match referee Darren Bond speaks with the Sheffield United players following an altercation between Sheffield United's Jack Robinson, second right and teammate Anel Ahmedhodzic, fourth left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United, at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Sheffield United players Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza were involved in an onfield clash following a dispute during the team’s Premier League game against Wolves. The teammates pushed each other in a heated exchange at Molineux that led to VAR reviewing the incident for potential punishment. Robinson and Souza could be seen in conversation after a Wolves attack. The apparent disagreement led to them pushing each other before teammates intervened.

