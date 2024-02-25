Sheffield United teammates involved in onfield altercation during EPL game against Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Sheffield United players Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza were involved in an onfield clash following a dispute during the team’s Premier League game against Wolves. The teammates pushed each other in a heated exchange at Molineux that led to VAR reviewing the incident for potential punishment. Robinson and Souza could be seen in conversation after a Wolves attack. The apparent disagreement led to them pushing each other before teammates intervened.

