Sheffield United scores penalty in 10th minute of stoppage time to earn first win in Premier League

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United has converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time to beat Wolverhampton 2-1 and claim its first victory in the Premier League this season. Oliver Norwood scored from the spot following a foul by Fabio Silva on George Baldock to spark wild scenes inside Bramall Lane. Sheffield United had only picked up one point from its opening 10 games after promotion from the Championship last season. The team remains in last place on goal difference. Cameron Archer opened the scoring for the hosts in the 72nd before Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalized in the 89th.

