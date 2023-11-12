Sheffield United moves off the bottom of the table after 1-1 draw at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Sheffield United moved off the bottom of the Premier League table after Adam Webster’s own goal secured a 1-1 draw at 10-man Brighton. The result extended Brighton’s winless run in the league to six games. It is Brighton’s worst run under manager Roberto De Zerbi. Simon Adingra had put the home team ahead with a solo run in the sixth minute but Mahmoud Dahoud’s red card in the 69th saw the game turn. Webster slid into his own goal in the 74th and Sheffield United was on course to pick up the point that moved it off the bottom and above Burnley.

