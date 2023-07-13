Sheffield United makes 1st signing after Premier League return and Young joins Everton

LONDON (AP) — Sheffield United has made its first signing since returning to the Premier League by bringing in Tunisia international Anis Slimane from Danish club Brondby. The 22-year-old midfielder played at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. He says he was attracted by the culture of the club. Ashley Young has joined Everton on a one-year deal after his contract expired at Aston Villa. The 38-year-old Young will work under Everton manager Sean Dyche. Dyche was Young’s captain when first breaking through at Watford.

