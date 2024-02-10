Sheffield United boosts Premier League survival bid with 3-1 win at Luton

LUTON, England (AP) — Sheffield United has trimmed the gap to Premier League safety to seven points by claiming only its third win of the campaign. The last-place team beat Luton 3-1 at Kenilworth Road. Luton was in form after eight goals in its last two games but was undone by the Blades in part due to a lackluster first half when Cameron Archer and James McAtee scored to open a two-goal gap. Luton rallied after the break and halved the deficit with a penalty of its own from Carlton Morris. In pushing for an equalizer, the hosts were left exposed on the break and Vinicius Souza sealed the win. Sheffield United stayed in last place but is now tied for points with second-from-bottom Burnley.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.