Sheffield United becomes first team relegated from EPL after heavy loss at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sheffield United has become the first team to be relegated from the English Premier League after losing at Newcastle 5-1. The Blades are 10 points from safety with three games remaining on Saturday. That ensures an immediate return to the Championship. They took the lead in the fifth minute at St. James’ Park through Anel Ahmedhodzic only to be overwhelmed by a home team on the charge for European qualification. Alexander Isak scored two for Newcastle to lift his season tally to 23 in all competitions. Nineteen of them have come in the league and that’s one behind joint leaders Cole Palmer of Chelsea and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.