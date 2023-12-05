Sheffield United becomes 1st EPL team to fire coach as Heckingbottom departs. Wilder returns

Sheffield United has become the first Premier League club to fire its manager this season. Paul Heckingbottom has lost his job with the team in last place after 14 games of its first season back in England’s top division. Former coach Chris Wilder has been brought back for a second spell in charge as his replacement. Wilder was the manager when Sheffield United was last in the league in the 2020-21 season. The club’s Saudi owner, Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, first announced the moves on a British radio station before they were confirmed by the club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.