Sheffield United beats Brentford as Wilder’s last-place squad shows fight

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — James McAtee scored to help Sheffield United beat Brentford 1-0 in the English Premier League in Chris Wilder’s second game back in charge. The bad news for the Blades? They’re still in last place. Still, Sheffield’s second win of the season snapped a three-game losing streak and gave the Bramall Lane faithful hope that they can avoid relegation. Wilder returned to Sheffield as manager this week after the firing of Paul Heckingbottom. Wilder was in charge at Sheffield from 2016 to 2021. Mid-table Brentford has lost two in a row and four of its last five games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.