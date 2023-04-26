Sheffield United back in the EPL after 2-year absence

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United is headed back to the Premier League after a two-year absence. The team nicknamed the Blades defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 to be guaranteed the second automatic promotion spot in the second-tier Championship. The win came four days after Sheffield United was beaten by Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals. Burnley will be promoted as the champion. Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic scored the second-half goals for Sheffield United, which was in the Premier League between 2019-21.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.