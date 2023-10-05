Sheehan returns for Ireland and Scotland’s Ritchie passed fit for Rugby World Cup clash

PARIS (AP) — Dan Sheehan returns at hooker for top-ranked Ireland’s final Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland on Saturday in Paris. Second-placed Ireland has a four-point advantage over Scotland in Pool B and is the heavy favorite to book a quarterfinal spot. Scotland has an outside chance. Lock Iain Henderson comes in for James Ryan in the only other change from the 13-8 win against defending champion South Africa. Sheehan sprained a foot ligament six weeks ago and takes over from Ronan Kelleher. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been boosted by the return of captain and flanker Jamie Ritchie. He suffered a head injury from Tonga winger Afusipa Taumoepeau two weeks ago and had to take a mandatory 12-day rest.

