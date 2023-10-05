Sheehan returns for Ireland and Scotland’s Ritchie passed fit for Rugby World Cup clash

By The Associated Press
South Africa's Jasper Wiese, center above, is tackled by Ireland's Tadhg Beirne, center, Caelan Doris, right, Tadhg Furlong, left, during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Ireland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Dan Sheehan returns at hooker for top-ranked Ireland’s final Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland on Saturday in Paris. Second-placed Ireland has a four-point advantage over Scotland in Pool B and is the heavy favorite to book a quarterfinal spot. Scotland has an outside chance. Lock Iain Henderson comes in for James Ryan in the only other change from the 13-8 win against defending champion South Africa. Sheehan sprained a foot ligament six weeks ago and takes over from Ronan Kelleher. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been boosted by the return of captain and flanker Jamie Ritchie. He suffered a head injury from Tonga winger Afusipa Taumoepeau two weeks ago and had to take a mandatory 12-day rest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.