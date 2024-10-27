Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter help Colorado beat Cincinnati 34-23 to become bowl eligible

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw a pair of touchdown passes to Travis Hunter and ran for a score to help Colorado become bowl-eligible with a 34-23 win over Cincinnati. Sanders put on quite an efficient aerial show, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards. He completed his first 15 passes. It’s the most to start a game in program history. Hunter had nine catches for 153 yards, including a 34-yard TD grab with three seconds left before halftime. On defense, the two-way star and Heisman hopeful broke up four passes. Brendan Sorsby finished with 180 yards passing and two TD passes for the Bearcats.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.