Shedeur Sanders shrugs off shaky start, throws 3 TD passes to lead No. 18 Colorado past Utah 49-24

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders overcame a shaky start to throw three touchdown passes, LaJohntay Wester returned a punt 76 yards for a score and No. 18 Colorado pulled away late to beat Utah 49-24. Winners of four straight, the Buffaloes remain in the driver’s seat for an appearance in the conference title game and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff. Sanders threw an interception on his first pass of the game and later lost a fumble. But he settled down and finished 30 of 41 for 340 yards. He connected twice on TD passes with Will Sheppard. Sanders has thrown 27 TD passes, one away from matching the single-season school record set by Sefo Liufau in 2014.

