Shedeur Sanders shines, new transfers step up in Colorado’s spring game on rainy and cool day

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs out for the team's spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The rain and the cold couldn’t dampen the demeanor of Deion Sanders. The cowboy hat-wearing coach of the Colorado Buffaloes was in a feel-good after the spring game Saturday at Folsom Field. Before the game, he awarded a scholarship to a hard-working running back. Before kickoff, he pledged a bowl game to a 99-year-old super-fan in the stands. And before the rain subsided, he watched some new transfer-portal additions step up and saw a receiver-cornerback-turned-tailback shine. On top of it all, his QB son, Shedeur, looked sharp in front of a respectable crowd given the weather.

