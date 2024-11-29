Shedeur Sanders breaks Colorado’s single-season passing mark

By The Associated Press
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders set Colorado’s all-time single-season passing record, surpassing Koy Detmer’s 28-year-old mark. The senior quarterback came in needing 40 yards to surpass Detmer’s record of 3,527 yards. He got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. It marked Sanders’ 31st touchdown pass of the season, bettering a school record he set last week against Kansas.

