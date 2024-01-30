Shead’s 25 points carry No. 4 Houston past Texas 76-72 in overtime

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — J’Wan Roberts made a tiebreaking layup with 39 seconds left in overtime and Emanuel Sharp’s four free throws over the final 10 seconds sent No. 4 Houston to a 76-72 win over Texas. Jamal Shead led all scorers with 25 points for Houston. Shead’s consecutive 3-pointers in the second half came in a 9-0 run that helped the Cougars regain the lead after Texas had rallied from 11 points down. The Big 12’s best defensive team held the Longhorns to a single basket in overtime. Max Abmas scored 20 for Texas, but missed a wild layup with a chance to tie before the rebound fell to Sharp, setting up two free throws for a four-point Cougars lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.