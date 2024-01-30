Shead’s 25 points carry No. 4 Houston past Texas 76-72 in overtime

By JIM VERTUNO The Associated Press
Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) is defended by Texas guard Chendall Weaver, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — J’Wan Roberts made a tiebreaking layup with 39 seconds left in overtime and Emanuel Sharp’s four free throws over the final 10 seconds sent No. 4 Houston to a 76-72 win over Texas. Jamal Shead led all scorers with 25 points for Houston. Shead’s consecutive 3-pointers in the second half came in a 9-0 run that helped the Cougars regain the lead after Texas had rallied from 11 points down. The Big 12’s best defensive team held the Longhorns to a single basket in overtime. Max Abmas scored 20 for Texas, but missed a wild layup with a chance to tie before the rebound fell to Sharp, setting up two free throws for a four-point Cougars lead.

