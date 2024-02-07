Shead scores 23, Sampson ejected as No. 5 Houston defeats Oklahoma State 79-63

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 23 points, Emanuel Sharp added 16 points and No. 5 Houston beat Oklahoma State 79-63. The Cougars played most of the second half without coach Kelvin Sampson, who got two technical fouls and was ejected with 15:08 remaining. Sampson stormed to the other end of the court and started yelling at the officials for not calling fouls against Oklahoma State. Shead had 17 points in the first half as Houston built a 40-21 halftime lead. Javon Small scored 18 points and John-Michael Wright added 13 points for Oklahoma State.

