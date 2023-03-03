Shead, Sasser lead No. 1 Houston past Wichita State 83-66

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Shead scored a career-high 25 points, Marcus Sasser added 24 and No. 1 Houston defeated Wichita State 83-66. Shead shot 10 of 17 from the field. The junior was 4 of 8 on 3-pointers. Sasser tied the school career record for most 3-pointers set by Robert McKiver with 261. He also scored at least 20 points for the sixth straight game, and chants of “Sasser” filled the Fertitta Center after it was over. Jarace Walker had 11 points and nine rebounds for Houston, which has won 10 straight games and is 28-2 overall. Craig Porter Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds, Jaron Pierre Jr. added 16 points and Kenny Pohto had 12 for Wichita State. The Shockers are 15-14.

