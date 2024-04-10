Shea Langeliers has 3-homer game, first for Athletics starting catcher in 99 years

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shea Langeliers became only the second Athletics starting catcher to hit three home runs in a game _ and the first in 99 years. Langeliers’ third home run of the night was a two-run drive in the ninth inning that lifted Oakland over the Texas Rangers 4-3. A 26-year-old who entered with 29 career big league homers, Langaliers hit solo drives in the second off Nathan Eovaldi and in the seventh against David Robertson. The only other starting catcher to homer three times in a game for the A’s was Philadelphia’s Mickey Cochrane on May 21, 1925.

